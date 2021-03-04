Baker Batte
12:48

Kyagulanyi’s Lawyers Sent Back to Get Practicing Certificates

4 Mar 2021, 12:45 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Kyagulanyi's lawyers Medard Lubega Sseggona and Abdullah Kiwanuka in Court.

Kyagulanyi's lawyers Medard Lubega Sseggona and Abdullah Kiwanuka in Court.

In short
As per the rules governing presidential election petitions, a petitioner must seek leave of court to withdraw the same from the Supreme Court. This week, the application seeking to withdraw the petition was published in the Uganda Gazette and hence Court had set today as the day of hearing the application to that effect.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.