In short
“I hereby move to arrest the rulings in Miscellaneous Application number 3 of 2021 fixed for March 17 , 2021 and for Miscellaneous Applications number 1, 4 and 5 for March 18 2021 for being null and void", reads his petition in part.
Kyagulanyi's Petition: Mabirizi Petitions Supreme Court to Block Delivery of Detailed Rulings17 Mar 2021, 11:02 Comments 190 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Presidential Election Petition 2021
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.