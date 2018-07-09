Former Tooro Premier Protests Withdrawal of Security

In short
Irumba explains that that the Office of the Prime Minister assigned him two police guards last year after unidentified people raided his farm and killed several animals before they drove away with several others.
Former Tooro Premier Protests Withdrawal of Security9 Jul 2018, 13:04 Comments 187 Views Kyegegwa, Uganda Security Report
In short
Tagged with: office of the prime minister of uganda stephen irumba land dispute bamugemereire commission kyaka refugee settlement camp farm security guard family disaster preparedness refugee desertion decision commission appear explanation aggressor attacker security gobierno animal people threat death associate channel
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.