Kyaligonza Castigates CEC for Trying to Push Him Out of the Race

In short
Last week, there was contention in CEC after Kefa Mafumo, who was contesting against Haj Moses Kigongo as the party national vice-chairman was eliminated from the race for failure to resign as an employee in the State House Political Affairs Department.
Kyaligonza Castigates CEC for Trying to Push Him Out of the Race20 Aug 2020, 05:01 Comments 226 Views Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: NRM Elections
Mentioned: matayo kyaligonza
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.