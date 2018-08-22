In short
Asked why Uganda pharmaceutical industries are finding challenges in accessing Kenya market, Kyambadde said that Kenya imports a large portion of its medicine through Gavi. When added to what is produced locally, she said Kenya market has enough medicine supply.
Gavi Imported Medicine A Challenge For Regional Industries - Kyambadde
Trade Minister, Ameria Kyambadde listening to explanation of how medicines are manufactured at Rene Industries Limited Login to license this image from 1$.

