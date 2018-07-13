Davidson Ndyabahika
Kyambogo Academic Registrar Appointment Ruling Adjourned

In April, Dr Okello petitioned High Court seeking fresh recruitment for the position of Academic Registrar at Kyambogo University. This followed the appointment of Dr Annie Begumisa as the new University Academic Registrar.

 

