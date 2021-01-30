Ronard Shabomwe
16:59

Kyambogo Cancels Reopening Date, Maintains Online Teaching

30 Jan 2021, 16:56 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Education Updates
A letter from VC Prof. Elli Katunguka.

A letter from VC Prof. Elli Katunguka.

In short
“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to relay the position of the government on the re-opening of the universities and to encourage students and academic staff to continue utilizing online learning using the ODel system as we await government guidance,” the letter reads in part.

 

Tagged with: Kyambogo Cancels Reopening Date, Maintains Online Teaching School Reopening
Mentioned: Kyambogo University Ministry of Education National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) Vice Chancelor Professor Elli Katunguka

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.