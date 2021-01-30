Kyambogo Cancels Reopening Date, Maintains Online Teaching

In short
“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to relay the position of the government on the re-opening of the universities and to encourage students and academic staff to continue utilizing online learning using the ODel system as we await government guidance,” the letter reads in part.
Kyambogo Cancels Reopening Date, Maintains Online Teaching30 Jan 2021, 16:56 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Education Updates
In short
Mentioned: Kyambogo University Ministry of Education National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) Vice Chancelor Professor Elli Katunguka
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.