Associate professor George Wilson Kasule, who presented the proposals on behalf of the school of education, said in their opinion, after receiving training from the university, teachers should enroll in a central institution for a year for the assessment of their abilities and school practice before receiving a teaching certificate.
Kyambogo Dons Propose 'LDC Model' For Teacher Education
22 Nov 2022
