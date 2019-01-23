Davidson Ndyabahika
Kyambogo Staff Concerned over Absence of Tribunal

23 Jan 2019
In short
Rev. Dr. Grace Lubaale, the Chairperson of the Kyambogo University Academic Staff Association KYUASA says the institution has run without a staff tribunal for the past six months.

 

