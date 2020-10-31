Kyambogo Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19

In short
According to Reuben Twinomujuni, the University Senior Public Relations Officer, the patient is now receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital. The Office of the Dean of the Faculty of Vocational Studies, to which he is attached, has also been closed.
Kyambogo Staff Tests Positive For COVID-1931 Oct 2020, 14:05 Comments 195 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Kyambogo Staff Tests COVID-19 Positive
Mentioned: Kyambogo University Reuben Twinomujuni, the senior public relations officer Kyambogo university. Richard Manano
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.