In short
Following the Missile launch last year on November 29, the UN Security Council on December 23, 2017 unanimously approved the sanctions targeting North Koreas economy requiring that all countries expel North Korean workers not later than the end of 2019, to prevent expat funding from boosting the country.
Kyambogo Terminates Contracts of North Korean Professors Top story31 May 2018, 19:43 Comments 179 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
Prof. Elly Katunguka, the Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.