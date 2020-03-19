Kyambogo University Guild Elections Indefinitely Suspended

In short
In a statement issued by Mildred Tibananuka’ the Kyambogo University Dean of students on Wednesday, the elections will be held when the school resumes operations in a month.
Kyambogo University Guild Elections Indefinitely Suspended19 Mar 2020, 07:24 Comments 137 Views Education Politics Election Updates
In short
Tagged with: Guild elections 2020, indefinetly postponment of guild elections. kyambogo, university, covid-19, dean of students.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.