In short
According to the recently approved Kyambogo university structure, the university now has close to 40 departments, which need 1,721 academic staff to effectively deliver their mandate. Guidelines from the National Council for Higher Education further indicate that each department in the university should have two full professors and two associate professors, which means the institution needs at least 80 professors to be fully equipped with the human resource necessary for the Masters and Ph.D. programs.
Kyambogo University Lacks 70% of Needed Staff- Council Chairperson Top story8 Dec 2022, 08:42 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.