Kyambogo University Staff to Sign Performance Contracts

Prof. Katunguka observes that the performance contracts are to be signed by staff in appointive positions including the Vice Chancellor and his two deputies, the members of the university management, the deans of schools and faculties.
Kyambogo University Staff to Sign Performance Contracts23 Aug 2018
Prof. John Okedi, the Kyambogo University Council chairperson together with Vice Chancellor Prof. Katunguka signing a performance contract Login to license this image from 1$.
