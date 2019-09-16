Kyambogo University Student Arrested for Faking Kidnap to Get Hostel Money

In short
Twinamatsiko, 19, called her grandmother on September 10 claiming she had been kidnapped by strangers moving in motor vehicle UAX 802B. The student indicated she had been grabbed walking at Kinawataka roadside, Kirinya, Kira Municipality, in Wakiso District. She said her abductors were driving her to an unknown destination.
Kyambogo University Student Arrested for Faking Kidnap to Get Hostel Money16 Sep 2019, 18:59 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.