The student identified as Robert Asiimwe was arrested after the driver of a car he had hired to reportedly collect garbage, became suspicious of the package that he was directed to take to a dumping site. The driver tipped the police which established that the alleged garbage was a human corpse, wrapped in polyethene material.
Kyambogo University Student Arrested for Killing His Former Teacher4 Jul 2019, 13:25 Comments 156 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
