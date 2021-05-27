Kyambogo University Students Protest Suspension of Physical Learning

In short
Reuben Twinomujuni, the University Senior Public Relations Officer, says that following the outbreak of covid-19 at the university, the university decided to cancel physical learning and resort to online teaching.
Kyambogo University Students Protest Suspension of Physical Learning27 May 2021, 18:40 Comments 128 Views Kyambogo University, Kiwatule - Banda - Kyambogo Road, Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.