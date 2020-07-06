Christopher Kisekka
Kyambogo University to Demolish Dilapidated Structures

6 Jul 2020, 10:52 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report

Kyambogo University Engineer, Patrick Kalule, agrees that the depleted structures give the university a bad image as compared to other public universities, which has since improved their infrastructure. He blames their delayed improvement on the buildings on limited funding.

 

