Kyambogo University to Invest in Student Hostels

24 Jan 2019, 19:38 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka with the University Secretary Charles Okello before the Education Committee. Olive Nakatudde

Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka with the University Secretary Charles Okello before the Education Committee.

Kyambogo University is planning to enter into Public Private Partnership PPP arrangements so that they begin establishing hostels with a view of securing their students who reside outside the institution.

 

