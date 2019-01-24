Kyambogo University to Invest in Student Hostels

In short
Kyambogo University is planning to enter into Public Private Partnership PPP arrangements so that they begin establishing hostels with a view of securing their students who reside outside the institution.
Kyambogo University to Invest in Student Hostels24 Jan 2019, 19:38 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka with the University Secretary Charles Okello before the Education Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
