Shabomwe Ronard
11:18

Kyambogo University Warns Stranded Students in Hostels

13 May 2020, 11:10 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
A letter from the dean of students Kyambogo University to all National and International Students starving in hostels.

A letter from the dean of students Kyambogo University to all National and International Students starving in hostels.

In short
She adds that each student should have got in touch with his/her parents/guardians/Embassies to find a way of getting home or financial support for upkeep wherever they are staying.

 

Tagged with: Dean of students Kyambogo University Guild president Kyambogo University Kyambogo University. University stranded students university students starving
Mentioned: Jonathan Tundulu Mildred Tibananuka Prof. Elly Katunguka Reuben Twinomujuni

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.