Kyambogo Vice Chancellor, Staff Disagree on Learning Centres

In short
Dr. Robert Ojambo a senior lecturer at Kyambogo University, one of the staff opposed to the establishment of upcountry learning centers insists that since Kyambogo University Council members do not know about the centers, their operations are illegal.
Kyambogo Vice Chancellor, Staff Disagree on Learning Centres6 Dec 2018, 16:04 Comments 128 Views Education Analysis
Kyambogo University Undergraduate Students. -File Photo Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.