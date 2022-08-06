Okello Emmanuel
Kikuube Residents Say President Museveni Was Misled About Kyangwali Land

The evicted Kyangwali Residents who have since March pitched camp at Kikuube RDC's office

The residents who have pitched camp at the office of the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner-RDC since February state that they are the genuine owners of over 36 square kilometres of land which is now under dispute between them and the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement.

 

