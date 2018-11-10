Kyangwali Refugees Protest Delayed Allocation of Land

Stephanie Rivoal, the Ambassador of France in Uganda Pose for a Photo With refugees at Kyangwali refugees settlement area in Kikuube district. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Emmanuel Bumaraki, a refugee who came from Nyamamba in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo says he came to the settlement area in September but up to date he has never been allocated land. He says some of the officials in charge of land allocation are demanding for money from the refugees.