A temporary classroom block for P.5, P6 and P.7 at Kyankaramata Primary School in Kyenjojo district. Teachers say this type of structure in a government-aided primary school is hindering effective and teaching and learning.

In short

Samuel Zimbe, a P.6 and P.7 teacher, says this is the worst kind of learning environment that any pupil can ever be in. He explains that due to the nature of the building materials, they are unable to incorporate other teaching methods like use of charts since they don’t have where to hang them.