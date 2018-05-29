Kyankwanzi Cattle Thieves Arrested in Fort Portal

In short
Musa Tibakirana, the Kabarole District Police Commander, says they received a call from their counterparts in Kyankwanzi district that there was a group of people moving stolen animals on a Fuso truck to Kabarole district.
Kyankwanzi Cattle Thieves Arrested in Fort Portal29 May 2018, 07:05 Comments 191 Views Kabarole, Uganda Crime Report
Arrested cattle thieves at police Fort Portal on Monday evening Login to license this image from 1$.
