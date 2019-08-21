Peter Labeja
19:48

Kyankwanzi Pastoralists Petition Land Commission over Grazing Land

21 Aug 2019, 19:45 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Environment Updates
The Pastoralists Shortly After petitioning the Land Commission of Inquiry

The Pastoralists Shortly After petitioning the Land Commission of Inquiry

In short
Wilberforce Wangkangala, the leader of the group says they are constantly facing eviction threats from Toscano Company Limited and two separate groups of individuals claiming ownership of their land.

 

Tagged with: Kyankwanzi Pastoralists Petition Land Commission over Grazing Area
Mentioned: commission of inquiry in land matters

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.