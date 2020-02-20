In short
Mark Turyeijuka, the Kyazanga Town Council LC V Councilor and Lwengo District Works Committee Chairperson, confirms the sorry state of the health center, which he has taken a toll on the morale of health workers and turned away residents.
Kyazanga Health Centre IV Stuck with Dilapidated Buildings Top story20 Feb 2020, 18:36 Comments 216 Views Kyazanga, Lwengo, Uganda Health Local government Interview
The Outpatient Department Ward at Kyazanga Health Center IV which was condemned (Photo by Fred Ddungu)
In short
Tagged with: Cracked health centre buildings Doctor Dominic Kizza, in charge Kyazanga Health Centre IV Doctor Joseph Mutyogoma Lwengo DHO Health Workers operate under dilapidated structures Lwengo Donors Conference kyazanga health centre iv
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.