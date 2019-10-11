Kyazanga Sacco Board Chairperson Suspended Over Financial Impropriety

In short
Kaitana’s suspension follows a petition filed by three board members and a section of savers who accused him of turning the SACCO into an individual affair and clinging onto the position of the board chairperson for more than a decade.
Kyazanga Sacco Board Chairperson Suspended Over Financial Impropriety11 Oct 2019, 19:57 Comments 58 Views Business and finance Updates
