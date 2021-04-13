Mugisha James
17:08

Kyebando Residents Lynch Suspected Thief, Injure Another Critically

13 Apr 2021, 16:51 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
Residents and police officers on the nothern bypass where one body was dumped

Residents and police officers on the nothern bypass where one body was dumped

In short
Residents said that Jossey together with others still at large broke into the house of one of the residents and stole several household items including Hoofers, DVD player; a Television set mattress and phones in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

 

Tagged with: Brian Baine another resident John Kikomeko the vice chairperson Kikulu zone Kasibante Amidu a resident in Kikulu zone Nakanwagi Aisha the area councilor Kikaya
Mentioned: Kyebando- Kikulu zone Kawempe

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.