Kyebando Residents Lynch Suspected Thief, Injure Another Critically

Residents said that Jossey together with others still at large broke into the house of one of the residents and stole several household items including Hoofers, DVD player; a Television set mattress and phones in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.
Kyebando Residents Lynch Suspected Thief, Injure Another Critically13 Apr 2021, 16:51 Comments 76 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
