Kitaka Sserwadda, the Chairperson of Kyedikyo settlement camp, says that pregnant women, children, and the elderly are most affected by hunger. He explains that due to severe hunger, no single child has returned to school as they have decided to stay home to assist their parents to look for food.
Kyedikyo Settlement Camp: Children Abandon School to Look for Food Top story18 May 2022, 18:14 Comments 177 Views Kayunga, Uganda Education Health Lifestyle Editorial
