Christopher Tusiime
19:59

Kyegegwa Needs UGX 10BN to Tackle Water Problem Top story

19 Mar 2019
A 20-liter jerrycan costs 1,000 shillings from most parts of water-streesed Kyegegwa district, an amount the residents say is too high and want government to intervene and extend water to the district.

In short
The Kyegegwa District Water Engineer, Christopher Katusabe, says safe water coverage in the district stands at 30 per cent with most residents still walking a distance of up to 10 kilometers in search of water.

 

Tagged with: Water Scarcity capacity distance
Mentioned: Christopher Katusabe Ministry of Water Mpara Ruyonza Rwentuha

