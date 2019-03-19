In short
The Kyegegwa District Water Engineer, Christopher Katusabe, says safe water coverage in the district stands at 30 per cent with most residents still walking a distance of up to 10 kilometers in search of water.
Kyegegwa Needs UGX 10BN to Tackle Water Problem
A 20-liter jerrycan costs 1,000 shillings from most parts of water-streesed Kyegegwa district, an amount the residents say is too high and want government to intervene and extend water to the district.
