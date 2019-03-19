A 20-liter jerrycan costs 1,000 shillings from most parts of water-streesed Kyegegwa district, an amount the residents say is too high and want government to intervene and extend water to the district.

In short

The Kyegegwa District Water Engineer, Christopher Katusabe, says safe water coverage in the district stands at 30 per cent with most residents still walking a distance of up to 10 kilometers in search of water.