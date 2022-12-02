Kyegegwa Residents Decry Delayed Completion of Hapuyo- Nabingola Road

In short
The 40-kilometer road which connects from Kakabara sub-county in Kyegegwa district to Nabingola in Mubende is being constructed under the Development Response to Displacement Impact Project –DRDIP, a program under the Office of the Prime Minister intended to support the refugee-hosting communities.
Kyegegwa Residents Decry Delayed Completion of Hapuyo- Nabingola Road2 Dec 2022, 16:44 Comments 78 Views Kyegegwa, Uganda Business and finance Environment Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.