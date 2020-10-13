Kyegegwa Town Council Bank Accounts Frozen

In short
The issue arises from 2005 when Jotham Bagyenda claimed to have bought Kyegegwa Playground from Kyegegwa Sub County at 10 Million Shillings. The Sub County then was still under Kyenjojo district.
Kyegegwa Town Council Bank Accounts Frozen13 Oct 2020, 08:08 Comments 89 Views Kyegegwa, Uganda Local government Court Report
In short
Mentioned: Auditor General Bagyenda Benjamin Byansi Centenary Bank John Byamukama Kisoke Kafuro Bridge Kakabara Kakabara-Gasani Kyegegwa Town Council Mayor Ministry of Lands Road Fund Samson Kwetonda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.