Kyengera Market Vendors Decline to Pay Dues

In short
Emmanuel Byekwatso, the Chief Finance Officer Kyengera Town Council, says they are aware of the vendors concerns and are looking forward to finding a lasting solution to roadside vendors.
Kyengera Market Vendors Decline to Pay Dues21 Jun 2018, 10:08 Comments 169 Views Wakiso, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
One of the vendors at Kyengera Central Market showing the notice recently given to them by authorities. Vendors have protested paying the market dues asking their leaders to first evict their counterparts operating on the roadsides.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.