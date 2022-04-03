Ephraim Kasozi
13:46

Kyengera Town Council Leaders Commission New 4KM Road

3 Apr 2022, 13:39 Comments 60 Views Wakiso, Uganda Local government Report
Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukagga leading other people at the Commissioning of the newly created and constructed 4km road in Nanziga Village

Kyengera Town Council Mayor Mathias Walukagga leading other people at the Commissioning of the newly created and constructed 4km road in Nanziga Village

In short
The Kyengera Town Council LC III Chairperson, Mathias Walukagga made the appeal while commissioning the 4kilometer newly constructed Nanziga – Katulaga road.

 

Tagged with: roads, construction, leaders, provide
Mentioned: Wakiso District, Ministry of lands, ministry of local government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.