Kyenjojo District Failed to Utilize UGX 1.4Bn in 2019/2020 Financial Year

In short
Kaija said that 86 million shillings had been budgeted for the construction of Mparo Seed Secondary School and 96 million shillings was to be spent by the education sector to cater for different requirements of schools but all could not be possible due to the closure of schools.
Kyenjojo District Failed to Utilize UGX 1.4Bn in 2019/2020 Financial Year29 Aug 2020, 10:01 Comments 144 Views Kyenjojo, Uganda Local government Education Report
In short
Tagged with: scholastic material
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.