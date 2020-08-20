Christopher Tusiime
18:16

Kyenjojo District Struggling to Protect Forest Reserves

20 Aug 2020, 18:10 Comments 83 Views Kyenjojo, Uganda Environment Local government Report
Muhangi forest reserve was encroached on by maize growers who are yet to be identified.

Muhangi forest reserve was encroached on by maize growers who are yet to be identified.

In short
According to the Resident District Commissioner – RDC Apollo Bwebale, people have encroached on a number of central forest reserves to plant food crops while others are engaging in charcoal burning

 

Mentioned: Apollo Bwebale Collaborative Forest Management Kitecura Central Kyenjojo NFA National Forestry Authority Sam Nyakoojo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.