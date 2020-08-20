Kyenjojo District Struggling to Protect Forest Reserves

In short
According to the Resident District Commissioner – RDC Apollo Bwebale, people have encroached on a number of central forest reserves to plant food crops while others are engaging in charcoal burning
Kyenjojo District Struggling to Protect Forest Reserves20 Aug 2020, 18:10 Comments 83 Views Kyenjojo, Uganda Environment Local government Report
Mentioned: Apollo Bwebale Collaborative Forest Management Kitecura Central Kyenjojo NFA National Forestry Authority Sam Nyakoojo
