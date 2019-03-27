Kyenjojo Pupils Miss School over Measles Outbreak

In short
The most affected sub counties are Kyembogo and Bufunjo where some pupils have missed classes from classes for fear of contracting the disease.
Kyenjojo Pupils Miss School over Measles Outbreak27 Mar 2019, 08:01 Comments 249 Views Health Misc Report
Pupils at government-aided Mbale primary school in Bufunjo Sub County are dodging over measles outbreak. Several other schools are facing the same problem.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.