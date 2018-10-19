Kyenjojo RDC Under Fire for Allowing Illegal Kiosk Construction

In short
Godfrey Kiiza, the Kyenjojo Town Clerk, says that in 2016, President Museveni issued a directive stopping the erection of kiosks along the Kyenjojo- Fort Portal road and in the town. He also directed that all the kiosks be demolished.
Kyenjojo RDC Under Fire for Allowing Illegal Kiosk Construction19 Oct 2018, 12:56 Comments 112 Views Kyenjojo, Uganda Business and finance Report
The container that the RDC Apollo Bwebale stopped the enforcement officers from demolishing. Login to license this image from 1$.

