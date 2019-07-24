Kyenjojo Residents Flee Homes Over Violent Land Conflict

In short
According to residents, trouble started on Sunday after some people occupying a piece of land being claimed by counsel, Vincent Mugisha blocked the road to the village and started attacking passers-by with spears and pangs accusing them of trespassing through their boss’s land.
Kyenjojo Residents Flee Homes Over Violent Land Conflict24 Jul 2019, 16:41 Comments 115 Views Crime Security Local government Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.