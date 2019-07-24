Christopher Tusiime
Kyenjojo Residents Flee Homes Over Violent Land Conflict

Two people have been injured as a result of a violent conflict that started on Sunday

In short
According to residents, trouble started on Sunday after some people occupying a piece of land being claimed by counsel, Vincent Mugisha blocked the road to the village and started attacking passers-by with spears and pangs accusing them of trespassing through their boss’s land.

 

