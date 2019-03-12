Christopher Tusiime
Kyenjojo School at the Verge of Closure over Lack of Classrooms

12 Mar 2019, 07:55 Comments 272 Views Education Misc Report
Primary Three classroom in a dilapidated structure. The head teacher, Wilfred Alinaitwe says he is afraid that if the school keeps operating without any intervention, the stricture might collapse and harm the pupils

The government-owned school, was last month hit by a storm that destroyed most of its dilapidated structures that were being used as classroom blocks for five classes. The pupils are currently studying under trees and in a nearby church.

 

