Kyenjojo Town Council Accused of Grabbing Veterans Land

According to Mary Kakara, the vice chairperson of Kyenjojo Civilian War Veterans Association, they acquired the land in 1989 from Yoneki Matama, who was a member of the Front for National Salvation FRONASA, a Ugandan rebel group formed by Yoweri Museveni in 1972.
Kyenjojo Town Council Accused of Grabbing Veterans Land30 Jan 2019, 12:21 Comments 111 Views Kyenjojo, Uganda Local government Analysis
Part of the land that is causing the clash has already been fenced by a businessman, Fenehansi Mwanguhya, who says the land belongs to him. Login to license this image from 1$.
