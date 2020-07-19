Kyenjojo Town Residents, NGO Bicker over Meeting with Unknown Groups

In short
In the letter, the residents accused him of putting the community at risk and spreading immorality by converging with groups of people unknown to them; among them homosexuals and drug addicts. They said that the people he was meeting were unknown to the residents and that their activities are likely to compromise the safety of the residents.
Kyenjojo Town Residents, NGO Bicker over Meeting with Unknown Groups19 Jul 2020, 09:21 Comments 133 Views Health Human rights Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.