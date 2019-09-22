Christopher Tusiime
16:31

Kyenjojo Youths Transforming Plastic Waste into Pavers

22 Sep 2019, 16:28 Comments 215 Views Business and finance Environment Report
Christopher Muhumuza displaying a sample of the pavers and how they can be used.

Christopher Muhumuza displaying a sample of the pavers and how they can be used.

In short
One of the group members Wyclef Waako, explains that their innovation was inspired by the tones of plastic waste in the district, and the need for a possible solution to the problem. Waako is a graduate of Conservation Biology from Makerere University.

 

Tagged with: conservation of the environment environment garbage polythene
Mentioned: Anthony Kalyegira Christopher Muhumuza Conservation Biology Kyenjojo Town Council Wyclef Waako

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.