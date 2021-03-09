In short
Alex Isabirye, the caretaker coach of Kyetume FC admits that they have internal challenges, which are frustrating his team from winning. He, however, says the responsible stakeholders are drafting the necessary solutions needed to better their performance.
Kyetume Loses Third Match in a Row Top story9 Mar 2021, 20:06 Comments 227 Views Buikwe Uganda, Uganda Sport Report
