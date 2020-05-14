Kimbowa Ivan
14:36

Kyetume Officials Stop Landlords From Admitting New Tenants

14 May 2020, 14:29 Comments 122 Views Mukono, Uganda Business and finance Security Health Report
Trucks entering into the parking yard at Mukono ICD located at Kyetume.

In short
According to the authorities, commercial sex workers have been flocking the trading centers since government designated the inland container depot and bonded warehouse as a parking area for transit cargo trucks as part of the Covid19 preventive measures.

 

