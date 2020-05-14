In short
According to the authorities, commercial sex workers have been flocking the trading centers since government designated the inland container depot and bonded warehouse as a parking area for transit cargo trucks as part of the Covid19 preventive measures.
Kyetume Officials Stop Landlords From Admitting New Tenants
