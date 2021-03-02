Kyetume’s Missed Penalty Costs Them Home Game Against SC Villa

In short
Edward Kazibwe, the Villa Coach says that after one of their players was sent off the pitch, they devised means of making more substitutes like Salim who converted the available chances into a goal and eventually secured them three points from the away game.
Kyetume’s Missed Penalty Costs Them Home Game Against SC Villa2 Mar 2021, 21:59 Comments 144 Views Buikwe, Uganda Sport Report
Mentioned: Alex Isabirye Edward Kazibwe FUFA Kyetume Njeru SC Villa
