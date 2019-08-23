Kyoga Basin Districts Receive UGX 59bn Piped Water Project

Left to Right, Minister of Environment Sam Cheptoris, Japanese Ambassador to Uganda HE Kazauki Kameda, State Minister for Local Government Jennifer Namuyangu and Kibuku District Chairperson Charles Kadiama during the launch

In short

In 2017, government of Uganda and the Japanese government through Japan International Cooperation Agency-JICA signed an exchange notes and the grant agreement where over four districts in the Kyoga region are supposed to get water.