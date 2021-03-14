Davis Buyondo
Kyotera Businessman Arrested over Kidnap of 2-year-old Boy for UGX80m Ransom

14 Mar 2021

In short
Sulaiti Mugabi, a prominent household items dealer, was arrested together with his mother and cousin. It is said that Mugabi masterminded the kidnap to get money from the boy’s parents in order to create other business branches.

 

