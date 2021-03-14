In short
Sulaiti Mugabi, a prominent household items dealer, was arrested together with his mother and cousin. It is said that Mugabi masterminded the kidnap to get money from the boy’s parents in order to create other business branches.
Kyotera Businessman Arrested over Kidnap of 2-year-old Boy for UGX80m Ransom
