Kyotera Covid-19 Taskforce Relaxes on Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines

In short
many parts of the district, it is business as usual with almost no adherence to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures- SOPs by the Ministry of Health.
Kyotera Covid-19 Taskforce Relaxes on Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines30 Oct 2020, 13:26 Comments 79 Views Health Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. COVID-19 SOPs flouted in Kyotera Covid-19 Testing at Mutukula Border Enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines Kyotera Taskforce lose campaign to enforce Covid-19 SOPs
Mentioned: Kyotera district taskforce MINISTRY OF HEALTH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.